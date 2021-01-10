Ryan Palmer makes birdie on No. 15 at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 11, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Palmer's long eagle try rolls down the hill leaving some work to do for the birdie, which he makes on the par-5 15th hole.
