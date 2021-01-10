×
Ryan Palmer makes birdie on No. 15 at Sentry

Jan 11, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Palmer's long eagle try rolls down the hill leaving some work to do for the birdie, which he makes on the par-5 15th hole.