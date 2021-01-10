×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Justin Thomas nearly holes out at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas' 126-yard approach shot lands 2 feet from the hole setting up birdie on the par-4 7th hole.