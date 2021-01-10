Justin Thomas putts from off the green at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 11, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas' 57-foot eagle try from off the green gets to 2 feet and he makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
