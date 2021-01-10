×
Justin Thomas putts from off the green at Sentry

Jan 11, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas' 57-foot eagle try from off the green gets to 2 feet and he makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.