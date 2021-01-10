Joaquin Niemann uses the slope on No. 8 at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 10, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann's 207-yard tee shot rolls down the slope to 10 feet, which he makes for birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
