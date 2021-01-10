×
Joaquin Niemann uses the slope on No. 8 at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann's 207-yard tee shot rolls down the slope to 10 feet, which he makes for birdie on the par-3 8th hole.