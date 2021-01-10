Joaquin Niemann spins it back from the fringe at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 10, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann's 89-yard approach spins back from the fringe close to the pin, then he makes the 3-foot birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.