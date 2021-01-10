×
Joaquin Niemann spins it back from the fringe at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann's 89-yard approach spins back from the fringe close to the pin, then he makes the 3-foot birdie on the par-4 16th hole.