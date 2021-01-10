×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Joaquin Niemann plays the wind on No. 11 at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann plays the wind beautifully landing his 166-yard approach shot to 9 feet and making the birdie on the par-3 11th hole.