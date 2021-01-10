×
Dustin Johnson's beautiful tee shot at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson's 204-yard tee shot lands 6 feet from the hole and he makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.