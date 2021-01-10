Billy Horschel's nice approach sets up birdie at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 10, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Billy Horschel's 116-yard approach to 10 feet left some work, but he would make the birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
