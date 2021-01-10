×
Billy Horschel's nice approach sets up birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Billy Horschel's 116-yard approach to 10 feet left some work, but he would make the birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.