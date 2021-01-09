×
Viktor Hovland’s impressive second leads to birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Viktor Hovland lands his 248-yard approach 12 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole.