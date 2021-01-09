×
Ryan Palmer’s nice approach yields birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Palmer lands his 205-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.