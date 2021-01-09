×
Justin Thomas uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 195-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 8th hole.