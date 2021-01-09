×
Justin Thomas’ nice second leads to birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 211-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole.