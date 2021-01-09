×
Justin Thomas’ impressive second leads to eagle at Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hits his 164-yard second shot to 12 feet from the cup at the par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.