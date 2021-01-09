×
Collin Morikawa’s Round 3 highlights from Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa carded an 8-under 65 to get to 20-under for the tournament, just one stroke off the lead heading into Sunday.