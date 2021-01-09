×
Collin Morikawa uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa lands his 202-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.