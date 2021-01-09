×
Collin Morikawa's short game leads to birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.