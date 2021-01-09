×
Cameron Smith’s short game leads to birdie at Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Cameron Smith lands his 44-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.