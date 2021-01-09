×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 83-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.