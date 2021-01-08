×
Scottie Scheffler gets up-and-down for birdie at Sentry

Jan 08, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Scottie Scheffler gets up-and-down from beyond a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.