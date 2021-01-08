×
Justin Thomas uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 135-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.