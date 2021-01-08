×
Harris English’s interview after Round 2 of Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

Following his second-round 6-under 67 at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Harris English talks about taking the lead into the weekend at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.