×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Harris English nearly holes out for eagle at Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Harris English lands his 103-yard approach on the green and spins it right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 10th hole.