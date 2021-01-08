×
Dustin Johnson sticks approach to set up birdie at Sentry

Jan 08, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson lands his 225-yard approach 5 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 17th hole.