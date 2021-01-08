×
Collin Morikawa’s impressive second leads to birdie at Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa lands his 238-yard second shot 9 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole.