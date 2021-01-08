Bryson DeChambeau reaches in two to set up birdie at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 09, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 252-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.