Xander Schauffele nearly holes out for eagle at Sentry

Jan 08, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele lands his 141-yard approach inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole.