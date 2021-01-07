Xander Schauffele nearly holes out for eagle at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 08, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele lands his 141-yard approach inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
