Xander Schauffele uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sentry

Jan 08, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele lands his 55-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
