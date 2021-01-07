×
Kevin Kisner birdies No. 16 at Sentry

Jan 08, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner lands his 95-yard approach 12 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 16th hole.