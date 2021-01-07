×
Justin Thomas’s Round 1 highlights from Sentry

Jan 08, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas carded an 8-under 65 to place him in a tie for the lead with Harris English heading into Friday.