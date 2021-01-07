Justin Thomas’ interview after Round 1 of Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 08, 2021
Following his opening-round 8-under 65 at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas talks about sitting in a tie for the lead with Harris English heading into Friday.
