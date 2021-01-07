×
Justin Thomas uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Sentry

Jan 08, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 195-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.