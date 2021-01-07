Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after Round 1 of Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 08, 2021
Following his opening-round 4-under 69 at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Bryson DeChambeau talks about the process of continuing to add ball speed to his game heading into 2021.
