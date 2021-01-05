Adam Scott on the status of his game heading into Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 06, 2021
Prior to the start of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott talks about the status of his game as he prepares to head into the week and what his goals are for the season.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.