×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Adam Scott on the status of his game heading into Sentry

Jan 06, 2021

Prior to the start of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott talks about the status of his game as he prepares to head into the week and what his goals are for the season.