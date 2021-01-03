×
Players react to DJ and Rahm's incredible putts at the 2020 BMW Championship

Jan 03, 2021

PGA TOUR players react to Dustin Johnson's 45-foot birdie putt to force a playoff, answered by Jon Rahm's 66-foot birdie to win the BMW Championship on the first extra hole.