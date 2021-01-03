Best of 2020: Collin Morikawa bunker shots

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 03, 2021
A backward bunker shot, plugged lies, awkward stances, Collin Morikawa proved there's no bunker challenge he can't conquer, delivering some of the most incredible sand saves of 2020 on the PGA TOUR.
