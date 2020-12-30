×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Best of 2020: Drivers off the deck

Dec 30, 2020

One of the more unique shots in golf, check out some of the best best fairway drives from PGA TOUR players in 2020, featuring Viktor Hovland, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and more.