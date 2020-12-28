×
Best shots of the 2020-21 season… so far

Dec 29, 2020

Check out the top-10 best shots from the first few months of the 2020-21 Regular Season, featuring Collin Morikawa and Martin Laird’s stellar bunker play, Phil Mickelson’s walk-off eagle, Matthew Wolff and others. The 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season started with the Safeway Open in September and concludes with the TOUR Championship in September, 2021.