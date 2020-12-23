Top International & European players to watch in 2021

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Dec 23, 2020
"Check out some of the best highlights from top International and European Tour players to watch on the PGA TOUR in 2021. Hyperlink text: CLICK HERE to learn more in Ben Everill's story. Hyperlink URL: https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/12/14/top-10-international-and-european-players-2021-cameron-smith-rory-mcilroy.html"