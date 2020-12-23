×
Rising stars Hovland, Im win in consecutive weeks

Dec 23, 2020

Rising international talent, young stars Viktor Hovland and Sungjae Im win in back-to-back weeks on the PGA TOUR at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open and The Honda Classic, respectively.