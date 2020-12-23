Rising stars Hovland, Im win in consecutive weeks

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 23, 2020
Rising international talent, young stars Viktor Hovland and Sungjae Im win in back-to-back weeks on the PGA TOUR at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open and The Honda Classic, respectively.
