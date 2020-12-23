Caught on camera: Best PGA TOUR bloopers

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 23, 2020
The cameras are always rolling, check out some of the best behind-the-scenes bloopers from PGA TOUR video productions over the years, where some players are better off sticking to their day jobs.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.