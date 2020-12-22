Tiger and Charlie: Like Father, Like Son at the PNC Championship

|
Dec 22, 2020
Tiger Woods made his debut in the 2020 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes alongside 11-year-old son Charlie, where the pair fired two consecutive rounds of 62 to reach 20 under, solo seventh, five back of the winning margin from Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.