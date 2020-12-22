×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Best of 2020: Approach shots

Dec 22, 2020

Take a look back at the best approach and long iron shots from 2020 on the PGA TOUR, featuring players like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and more.