Best of 2020: Approach shots

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 22, 2020
Take a look back at the best approach and long iron shots from 2020 on the PGA TOUR, featuring players like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and more.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.