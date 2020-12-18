×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods and son Charlie’s practice round at PNC Championship

Dec 18, 2020

Ahead of the first round on Saturday, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie played a practice round at the 2020 PNC Championship. Hear Tiger’s comments on his son’s competitive nature.