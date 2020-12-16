×
Mac Meissner nearly aces No. 9 at PXG College Golf Showcase

Dec 17, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 PXG College Golf Showcase, Mac Meissner near holes his tee shot, setting up a birdie at the par-3 9th hole for Team Semper Fi & America’s Fund.