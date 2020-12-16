×
Bernhard Langer on how to stand the test of time

Dec 16, 2020

A lighthearted interview with 63-year-old Bernhard Langer as he shares with Cory how he has stood the test of time on performance - both on and off the golf course - for all these years. From the early years and how he overcame a terrible back injury to how he changed his swing to be able to compete in the sport he loves for his entire lifetime. Join us and hear from this legend before he competes in the PNC Championship! Langer is a two-time Masters winner and has claimed 41 victories on PGA TOUR Champions.