Marc Leishman nearly aces No. 16 at QBE Shootout

Dec 13, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Marc Leishman nearly aces the par-3 16th hole as he clatters his tee shot off the flagstick and then makes the putt for birdie.
