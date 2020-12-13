×
Marc Leishman nearly aces No. 16 at QBE Shootout

Dec 13, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Marc Leishman nearly aces the par-3 16th hole as he clatters his tee shot off the flagstick and then makes the putt for birdie.