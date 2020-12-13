×
Marc Leishman chips in AGAIN on No. 6 at QBE Shootout

Dec 13, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Marc Leishman, for the second day in a row, hits his long pitch shot from the path and sinks it for eagle on the par-5 6th hole.