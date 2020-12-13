Billy Horschel makes a good effort from the bunker at QBE Shootout

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 13, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Billy Horschel gets the ball to stop close to the pin from the bunker on the par-5 17th hole to get up and down for birdie.
