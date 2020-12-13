×
Billy Horschel makes a good effort from the bunker at QBE Shootout

Dec 13, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Billy Horschel gets the ball to stop close to the pin from the bunker on the par-5 17th hole to get up and down for birdie.