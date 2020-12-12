×
Sabbatini's deft touch leads to birdie at QBE Shootout

Dec 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Rory Sabbatini makes a perfect chip that runs right at the pin on the par-5 14th and Kevin Tway drains the birdie putt.