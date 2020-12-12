×
Matt Kuchar's phenomenal approach at QBE Shootout

Dec 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Matt Kuchar hits his approach shot to 3 feet on the par-4 15th hole, letting Harris English clean up the birdie putt.